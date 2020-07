Why do you boast of evil, you mighty hero?

Why do you boast all day long,

you who are a disgrace in the eyes of God?

2 You who practice deceit,

your tongue plots destruction;

it is like a sharpened razor.

3 You love evil rather than good,

falsehood rather than speaking the truth.

4 You love every harmful word,

you deceitful tongue!

