JESUS, I TRUST IN YOU!

(Diary, 165), “A few weeks before I was told about the probation, I entered the chapel for a moment and Jesus said to me, At this very moment the superiors are deciding which sisters are going to take perpetual vows. Not all of them will be granted this grace, but this is their own fault.

He who does not take advantage of small graces will not receive great ones. But to you, My child, this grace is being given.”

Lord Jesus, may we, like St. Faustina, take advantage of small graces. Help us to be faithful in receiving Your graces with thanksgiving and sharing them with others.

Let us pray to God, who alone makes us dwell in safety: For all who are affected by coronavirus (COVID-19), through illness or isolation or anxiety, that they may find relief and recovery: Lord, hear us, Lord, graciously hear us. Amen

