Powerful Prayer to Saint Clare of Assisi

God has given you the power of working miracles continually,

and the favor of answering the prayers of those who invoke your assistance in misfortune, anxiety, and distress;

we beseech you, obtain for us from Jesus, through Mary, His Blessed Mother,

what we beg of you so fervently and hopefully,

if it be for the greater honor and glory of God and for the good of our souls. Amen.

Saint Clare of Assisi, Pray For Us

