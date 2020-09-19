Saint Raphael Novena

Day 1 – St. Raphael Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Glorious Archangel St. Raphael, great prince of the heavenly court, you are illustrious for your gifts of wisdom and grace. You are a guide of those who journey by land or sea or air, console of the afflicted, and refuge of sinners.

I beg you, assist me in all my needs and in all the sufferings of this life, as once you helped the young Tobias on his travels. Because you are the “medicine of God” I humbly pray you to heal the many infirmities of my soul and the ills that afflict my body. I especially ask of you the favor

(Mention your request here…)

And the great grace of purity to prepare me to be the temple of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

