Day 1 – St. Luke Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear St. Luke, I love you with all my heart. Inflame my heart with an ardent love of God and worship of the Trinity. Please intercede for me and help me in this necessity…

(Mention your request here…)

St. Luke, please help me to grow in grace and holiness, but above all, that I may rest with thee in eternity, help me to do God’s will each and every day to the best of my ability.Help me to hear my Father’s voice and love all with all my heart.Dear St. Luke, I love you. Thank you for your help.

Amen

St. Luke, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

