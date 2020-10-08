The Novena For Difficult Times

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Father in Heaven, thank You for the witness of the saints who show us how to live a faithful life despite its imperfections and pains. We seek their intercession now to help us through this difficult time. Only You know exactly what I need to get through this. Show me the way. Come, Holy Spirit, and guide me.

All you holy men and women, pray for us. Please especially pray for (Mention your request here…)

Saint Rita Patron of loneliness, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

