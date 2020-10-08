Day 1 – The Novena For Difficult Times

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Father in Heaven, thank You for the witness of the saints who show us how to live a faithful life despite its imperfections and pains. We seek their intercession now to help us through this difficult time. Only You know exactly what I need to get through this. Show me the way. Come, Holy Spirit, and guide me.

All you holy men and women, pray for us. Please especially pray for (Mention your request here…)

Saint Rita Patron of loneliness, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – The Novena For Difficult Times

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Father in Heaven, thank You for the witness of the saints who show us how to live a faithful life despite its imperfections and pains. We seek their intercession now to help us through this difficult time. Only You know exactly what I need to get through this. Show me the way. Come, Holy Spirit, and guide me.

All you holy men and women, pray for us. Please especially pray for (Mention your request here…)

Saint Valentine Patron of Relationship problems, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – The Novena For Difficult Times

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Father in Heaven, thank You for the witness of the saints who show us how to live a faithful life despite its imperfections and pains. We seek their intercession now to help us through this difficult time. Only You know exactly what I need to get through this. Show me the way. Come, Holy Spirit, and guide me.

All you holy men and women, pray for us. Please especially pray for (Mention your request here…)

Saint Dymphna Patron of Anxiety, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – The Novena For Difficult Times

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Father in Heaven, thank You for the witness of the saints who show us how to live a faithful life despite its imperfections and pains. We seek their intercession now to help us through this difficult time. Only You know exactly what I need to get through this. Show me the way. Come, Holy Spirit, and guide me.

All you holy men and women, pray for us. Please especially pray for (Mention your request here…)

Saint Joseph Patron of Unemployment, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – The Novena For Difficult Times

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Father in Heaven, thank You for the witness of the saints who show us how to live a faithful life despite its imperfections and pains. We seek their intercession now to help us through this difficult time. Only You know exactly what I need to get through this. Show me the way. Come, Holy Spirit, and guide me.

All you holy men and women, pray for us. Please especially pray for (Mention your request here…)

Saint Matthew Patron of Money woes, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – The Novena For Difficult Times

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Father in Heaven, thank You for the witness of the saints who show us how to live a faithful life despite its imperfections and pains. We seek their intercession now to help us through this difficult time. Only You know exactly what I need to get through this. Show me the way. Come, Holy Spirit, and guide me.

All you holy men and women, pray for us. Please especially pray for (Mention your request here…)

Saint Gerard Patron of Fertility issues, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – The Novena For Difficult Times

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Father in Heaven, thank You for the witness of the saints who show us how to live a faithful life despite its imperfections and pains. We seek their intercession now to help us through this difficult time. Only You know exactly what I need to get through this. Show me the way. Come, Holy Spirit, and guide me.

All you holy men and women, pray for us. Please especially pray for (Mention your request here…)

Saint Jude Patron of Hopeless cases & Desperate situations, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – The Novena For Difficult Times

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Father in Heaven, thank You for the witness of the saints who show us how to live a faithful life despite its imperfections and pains. We seek their intercession now to help us through this difficult time. Only You know exactly what I need to get through this. Show me the way. Come, Holy Spirit, and guide me.

All you holy men and women, pray for us. Please especially pray for (Mention your request here…)

Saint Peregrine Patron of Cancer, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – The Novena For Difficult Times

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Father in Heaven, thank You for the witness of the saints who show us how to live a faithful life despite its imperfections and pains. We seek their intercession now to help us through this difficult time. Only You know exactly what I need to get through this. Show me the way. Come, Holy Spirit, and guide me.

All you holy men and women, pray for us. Please especially pray for (Mention your request here…)

Saint Michael the Archangel Patron of Danger, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…