“A faithful friend is a sturdy shelter; He that has found one has found a treasure.”

– Sirach 6:14

Day 1 – Holy Friendship Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Holy God, Mighty God,

Benevolent Creator and Lover of All Life,

I praise You and I Glorify You!

Your beloved Son has called me “friend!”

As I quietly come to You to contemplate the great gift

of His gracious friendship to me,

please calm my mind and still my body.

Bring me to a deep awareness,

O My Father in Heaven,

of Your presence to me right here, right now…

above me, below me, behind me, before me,

around me, beside me, within me.

I lovingly thank You for Your infinite goodness to me,

in particularly today in the gifts of Jesus’s friendship with me,

and what an example He has given to me

for my friendship with others.

I thank you for the examples the Saints have given me

in the ways and blessings of holy friendship.

I ask You to grant me the gift of holy friendships in my life,

with individuals who will walk faithfully side by side

and arm in arm with me, back to You,

as we travel our pilgrim journeys on this earth together.

Amen.

Prayer

Jesus, loving companion of Your children,

You have extended Your friendship to all.

You opened Your arms without discrimination,

Offering Your warmth to those seeking comfort.

Endow me with the virtue of such a friendship,

To know, love and trust all on an equal basis;

To share my patronizing without favorism,

And to be pleasant towards the destitute.

Fashion my heart to reflect Your qualities,

Those befitting of a cordial association.

Jesus, You showed me the way to true friendship:

Blessed is Your amazing and warm Person!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

The Concluding Litany:

Saint Bonaventure and St. Thomas,

pray for me and my friends.

St. Francis of Assisi and St. Clare,

pray for me and my friends.

St. Francis de Sales and St. Jane de Chantal,

pray for me and my friends.

St. Theresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross,

pray for me and my friends.

St. Dominic Savio and St. John Bosco,

pray for me and my friends.

Servant of God Elisabeth Leseur and Soeur Marie Goby,

pray for me and my friends.

St. Ignatius Loyola and St. Francis Xavier,

pray for me and my friends.

St. Louis and Zelie Martin,

pray for me and my friends.

St. Martin de Porres and St. Rose of Lima,

pray for me and my friends.

All the angels and saints,

pray for me and my friends,

that we may always lead each other to holiness and heaven.

In the name of the Father,

the Son, and the Holy Spirit.

Amen.

