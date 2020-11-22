St. Therese of Lisieux Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Little Therese of the Child Jesus, please pick for me a rose from the heavenly gardens and send it to me as a message of love. O Little Flower of Jesus, ask God to grant the favors I now place with confidence in your hands . .

(Mention your request here…)

St. Therese, help me to always believe as you did in God’s great love for me, so that I might imitate your “Little Way” each day.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

