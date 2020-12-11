About Our Lady of Sorrows Our Lady of Sorrows, or Mater Dolorosa, is the title given to the Blessed Virgin Mary referring to the sufferings she endured as the Mother of Jesus. The feast of Our Lady of Sorrows was first celebrated in 1244 by the seven founders of the Servite Order to help them focus their devotion and meditation on the Sorrows of Mary. Standing under the cross was the principal devotion of their order. Since the 14th century there are traditionally seven sorrows that have been honored: the Prophecy of Simeon (Luke 2:25-35), the Flight into Egypt (Matthew 2:13-15), the Loss of the Child Jesus for Three Days (Luke 2:41-50), Mary meets Jesus on the Way to Calvary (John 19:17), Mary watches the Crucifixion and Death of Jesus (John 19:25-30), Mary receives the Body of Jesus down from the Cross (John 19:31-37) and Mary watches as Jesus is Laid in the Tomb (John 19:38-42).

The feast of Our Lady of Sorrows is dedicated to Mary’s suffering and grief in union with her Son. In her compassion for the sufferings of her Son, she shows the depth of her love as Mother. The image of Our Lady of Sorrows is traditionally shown as dressed in black with seven swords piercing her heart. Each sword depicting a chief sorrow that Mary suffered in union with her Son. The sword piercing Mary’s heart is also seen in the biblical reference, Luke 2:35, where Simon tells her that she herself would be pierced by a sword so that the thoughts of many hearts would be laid bare.

Our Lady of Sorrows

Novena Begins: September 6

Feast Day: September 15

Patron Saint of: Universal

Day 1 – Our Lady of Sorrows Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O sorrowful Mother, I turn to you in total trust. You suffered the sharpest pains in life, watching your Son die upon the Cross, and yet you remained by Him to the end.



Look with favor upon me, a poor sinner, and obtain for me from your Son all the graces I need to endure the sufferings God allows me to face.

Daily Prayer

On the Cross her Son was dying.

Mary stood beneath Him crying,

Sharing in His saving cross.

As He hangs, her soul is grieving,

and a sword her heart is cleaving

and she weeps the bitter loss.

O Mother of Sorrows, through thy First Sorrow, the Prophecy of Holy Simeon, intercede for me with the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and grant me the favor I implore

(mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Prayer to the Mother of Sorrow “O Mother of Sorrows,

by the anguish and love with which

thou didst stand at the Cross of Jesus,

stand by me in my last agony.

To thy maternal heart I commend the

last three hours of my life.

Offer these hours to the Eternal Father

in union with the agony of our dearest

Lord in atonement for my sins.

Offer to the Eternal Father the most

Precious Blood of Jesus, mingled with

your tears on Calvary, that I may

obtain the grace of receiving Holy

Communion with the most perfect

love and contrition before my death,

and that I may breathe forth my soul

in the adorable presence of Jesus.

Dearest Mother, when the moment

of my death has at length come,

present me as your child to Jesus.

Ask Him to forgive me for having

offended Him for I know not what

I did. Beg Him to receive me into

His Kingdom of glory to be united

with Him forever. Amen.”

