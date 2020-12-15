Traditional Catholic Christmas Novena

Novena Begins: December 16 Feast Day: December 25

Day 1 – Christmas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

HAIL, and blessed be the hour and moment At which the Son of God was born Of a most pure Virgin At a stable at midnight in Bethlehem In the piercing cold At that hour vouchsafe, I beseech Thee, To hear my prayers and grant my desires

(Mention your request here…)

Through Jesus Christ and His most Blessed Mother.

(Say 15 times each day)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Christmas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

HAIL, and blessed be the hour and moment At which the Son of God was born Of a most pure Virgin At a stable at midnight in Bethlehem In the piercing cold At that hour vouchsafe, I beseech Thee, To hear my prayers and grant my desires

(Mention your request here…)

Through Jesus Christ and His most Blessed Mother.

(Say 15 times each day)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Christmas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

HAIL, and blessed be the hour and moment At which the Son of God was born Of a most pure Virgin At a stable at midnight in Bethlehem In the piercing cold At that hour vouchsafe, I beseech Thee, To hear my prayers and grant my desires

(Mention your request here…)

Through Jesus Christ and His most Blessed Mother.

(Say 15 times each day)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Christmas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

HAIL, and blessed be the hour and moment At which the Son of God was born Of a most pure Virgin At a stable at midnight in Bethlehem In the piercing cold At that hour vouchsafe, I beseech Thee, To hear my prayers and grant my desires

(Mention your request here…)

Through Jesus Christ and His most Blessed Mother.

(Say 15 times each day)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Christmas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

HAIL, and blessed be the hour and moment At which the Son of God was born Of a most pure Virgin At a stable at midnight in Bethlehem In the piercing cold At that hour vouchsafe, I beseech Thee, To hear my prayers and grant my desires

(Mention your request here…)

Through Jesus Christ and His most Blessed Mother.

(Say 15 times each day)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Christmas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

HAIL, and blessed be the hour and moment At which the Son of God was born Of a most pure Virgin At a stable at midnight in Bethlehem In the piercing cold At that hour vouchsafe, I beseech Thee, To hear my prayers and grant my desires

(Mention your request here…)

Through Jesus Christ and His most Blessed Mother.

(Say 15 times each day)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Christmas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

HAIL, and blessed be the hour and moment At which the Son of God was born Of a most pure Virgin At a stable at midnight in Bethlehem In the piercing cold At that hour vouchsafe, I beseech Thee, To hear my prayers and grant my desires

(Mention your request here…)

Through Jesus Christ and His most Blessed Mother.

(Say 15 times each day)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Christmas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

HAIL, and blessed be the hour and moment At which the Son of God was born Of a most pure Virgin At a stable at midnight in Bethlehem In the piercing cold At that hour vouchsafe, I beseech Thee, To hear my prayers and grant my desires

(Mention your request here…)

Through Jesus Christ and His most Blessed Mother.

(Say 15 times each day)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Christmas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

HAIL, and blessed be the hour and moment At which the Son of God was born Of a most pure Virgin At a stable at midnight in Bethlehem In the piercing cold At that hour vouchsafe, I beseech Thee, To hear my prayers and grant my desires

(Mention your request here…)

Through Jesus Christ and His most Blessed Mother.

(Say 15 times each day)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

