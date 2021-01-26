Novena Begins: January 23 Feast Day: February 1

Patron Saint of Ireland, Poor, Sick

Day 1 – St. Brigid of Ireland Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Glorious St. Brigid, Patroness of Ireland and Mother of the Churches, protect the Irish Church and preserve the true Faith in every Irish heart, at home and abroad. Obtain for us the grace to walk faithfully in the path of Christian perfection during life, and so to secure a holy and happy death, with life everlasting, in thy blessed company, through Jesus Christ, our Lord.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Brigid of Ireland, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Brigid of Ireland Novena

Day 3 – St. Brigid of Ireland Novena

Day 4 – St. Brigid of Ireland Novena

Day 5 – St. Brigid of Ireland Novena

Day 6 – St. Brigid of Ireland Novena

Day 7 – St. Brigid of Ireland Novena

Day 8 – St. Brigid of Ireland Novena

Day 9 – St. Brigid of Ireland Novena

