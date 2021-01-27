Novena Begins: January 27 Feast Day: February 5

Patron Saint of Rape Victims, Breast Cancer Patients





Day 1 – St. Agatha Novena



Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St Agatha pray for us and our troubled world. Pray for those survivors and victims of sexually abuse. Pray for those who are suffering with breast cancer. May we imitate you as a faithful servant of God. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…



Day 2 – St. Agatha Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St Agatha pray for us and our troubled world. Pray for those survivors and victims of sexually abuse. Pray for those who are suffering with breast cancer. May we imitate you as a faithful servant of God. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…



Day 3 – St. Agatha Novena



Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St Agatha pray for us and our troubled world. Pray for those survivors and victims of sexually abuse. Pray for those who are suffering with breast cancer. May we imitate you as a faithful servant of God. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…



Day 4 – St. Agatha Novena



Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St Agatha pray for us and our troubled world. Pray for those survivors and victims of sexually abuse. Pray for those who are suffering with breast cancer. May we imitate you as a faithful servant of God. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…



Day 5 – St. Agatha Novena



Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St Agatha pray for us and our troubled world. Pray for those survivors and victims of sexually abuse. Pray for those who are suffering with breast cancer. May we imitate you as a faithful servant of God. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…



Day 6 – St. Agatha Novena



Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St Agatha pray for us and our troubled world. Pray for those survivors and victims of sexually abuse. Pray for those who are suffering with breast cancer. May we imitate you as a faithful servant of God. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…



Day 7 – St. Agatha Novena



Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St Agatha pray for us and our troubled world. Pray for those survivors and victims of sexually abuse. Pray for those who are suffering with breast cancer. May we imitate you as a faithful servant of God. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…



Day 8 – St. Agatha Novena



Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St Agatha pray for us and our troubled world. Pray for those survivors and victims of sexually abuse. Pray for those who are suffering with breast cancer. May we imitate you as a faithful servant of God. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…



Day 9 – St. Agatha Novena



Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St Agatha pray for us and our troubled world. Pray for those survivors and victims of sexually abuse. Pray for those who are suffering with breast cancer. May we imitate you as a faithful servant of God. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…