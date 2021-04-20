St. Catherine of Siena Novena

Spread the Love

St. Catherine of Siena Catherine, the daughter of a humble tradesman, was raised up to be the guide and guardian of the Church in one of the darkest periods of its history — the fourteenth century. As a child, prayer was her delight. She would say the “Hail Mary” on each step when she was on the stairs, and was granted in reward a vision of Christ in His glory. When she was only seven years old, she made a vow of virginity, and afterwards endured bitter persecution for refusing to marry. Our Lord gave her His Heart in exchange for her own, communicated with her with His own hands, and stamped on her body the print of His wounds — the stigmata. At the age of fifteen she entered the Third order of St. Dominic. From her obscure home she was summoned to defend the Church’s cause. Armed with Papal authority and accompanied by three clergy, she traveled through Italy, changing rebellious cities to be obedient to the Holy See and winning hardened souls to God. She found Gregory XI at Avignon and brought him back to Rome. She was the counselor of Urban VI and corrected the disloyal cardinals who took part in electing an antipope. Long had she foretold the terrible schism which began when she died. Day and night she wept and prayed for unity and peace. But the devil turned the Roman people against the Pope so that some sought his life. St. Catherine begged Our Lord to prevent this evil crime. The insurrection was subdued by Catherine’s powerful prayers but the devil and his minions showed their revenge by attacking the Saint herself, who gladly gave her life for God and His Church. She died in Rome at the holy age of thirty-three, A.D. 1380, and was canonized a Saint in 1461. St. Catherine of Siena was declared the Patron Saint of Rome in 1866, and then of Italy (together with St. Francis of Assisi) in 1939. St. Catherine of Siena, pray for us! Prayer to Saint Catherine of Siena

Novena Begins: April 20 Feast Day: April 29

Name Meaning: “Pure One”

Patron Saint of: Nurses, Against fire, Firefighters, Illness’s, Sexual temptation, Miscarriages

Day 1 – St. Catherine of Siena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Heavenly Father, your glory is in your saints. We praise your glory in the life of the admirable Saint Catherine of Siena, virgin and doctor of the church. Her whole life was a noble sacrifice inspired by an ardent love of Jesus, your unblemished lamb. In troubled times she strenuously upheld the rights of his beloved spouse, the church. Father, honor her merits and hear her prayers for each of us. Help us to pass unscathed through the corruption of this world. Help us always to see in the Vicar of Christ an anchor in the storms of life and a beacon of light to the harbor of your love, in this dark night of your times and men’s souls. Grant also to each of us our special petition. We ask this through Jesus, your Son, in the bond of the Holy Spirit.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Catherine of Siena, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Catherine of Siena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Heavenly Father, your glory is in your saints. We praise your glory in the life of the admirable Saint Catherine of Siena, virgin and doctor of the church. Her whole life was a noble sacrifice inspired by an ardent love of Jesus, your unblemished lamb. In troubled times she strenuously upheld the rights of his beloved spouse, the church. Father, honor her merits and hear her prayers for each of us. Help us to pass unscathed through the corruption of this world. Help us always to see in the Vicar of Christ an anchor in the storms of life and a beacon of light to the harbor of your love, in this dark night of your times and men’s souls. Grant also to each of us our special petition. We ask this through Jesus, your Son, in the bond of the Holy Spirit.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Catherine of Siena, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Catherine of Siena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Heavenly Father, your glory is in your saints. We praise your glory in the life of the admirable Saint Catherine of Siena, virgin and doctor of the church. Her whole life was a noble sacrifice inspired by an ardent love of Jesus, your unblemished lamb. In troubled times she strenuously upheld the rights of his beloved spouse, the church. Father, honor her merits and hear her prayers for each of us. Help us to pass unscathed through the corruption of this world. Help us always to see in the Vicar of Christ an anchor in the storms of life and a beacon of light to the harbor of your love, in this dark night of your times and men’s souls. Grant also to each of us our special petition. We ask this through Jesus, your Son, in the bond of the Holy Spirit.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Catherine of Siena, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Catherine of Siena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Heavenly Father, your glory is in your saints. We praise your glory in the life of the admirable Saint Catherine of Siena, virgin and doctor of the church. Her whole life was a noble sacrifice inspired by an ardent love of Jesus, your unblemished lamb. In troubled times she strenuously upheld the rights of his beloved spouse, the church. Father, honor her merits and hear her prayers for each of us. Help us to pass unscathed through the corruption of this world. Help us always to see in the Vicar of Christ an anchor in the storms of life and a beacon of light to the harbor of your love, in this dark night of your times and men’s souls. Grant also to each of us our special petition. We ask this through Jesus, your Son, in the bond of the Holy Spirit.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Catherine of Siena, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Catherine of Siena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Heavenly Father, your glory is in your saints. We praise your glory in the life of the admirable Saint Catherine of Siena, virgin and doctor of the church. Her whole life was a noble sacrifice inspired by an ardent love of Jesus, your unblemished lamb. In troubled times she strenuously upheld the rights of his beloved spouse, the church. Father, honor her merits and hear her prayers for each of us. Help us to pass unscathed through the corruption of this world. Help us always to see in the Vicar of Christ an anchor in the storms of life and a beacon of light to the harbor of your love, in this dark night of your times and men’s souls. Grant also to each of us our special petition. We ask this through Jesus, your Son, in the bond of the Holy Spirit.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Catherine of Siena, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Catherine of Siena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Heavenly Father, your glory is in your saints. We praise your glory in the life of the admirable Saint Catherine of Siena, virgin and doctor of the church. Her whole life was a noble sacrifice inspired by an ardent love of Jesus, your unblemished lamb. In troubled times she strenuously upheld the rights of his beloved spouse, the church. Father, honor her merits and hear her prayers for each of us. Help us to pass unscathed through the corruption of this world. Help us always to see in the Vicar of Christ an anchor in the storms of life and a beacon of light to the harbor of your love, in this dark night of your times and men’s souls. Grant also to each of us our special petition. We ask this through Jesus, your Son, in the bond of the Holy Spirit.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Catherine of Siena, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Catherine of Siena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Heavenly Father, your glory is in your saints. We praise your glory in the life of the admirable Saint Catherine of Siena, virgin and doctor of the church. Her whole life was a noble sacrifice inspired by an ardent love of Jesus, your unblemished lamb. In troubled times she strenuously upheld the rights of his beloved spouse, the church. Father, honor her merits and hear her prayers for each of us. Help us to pass unscathed through the corruption of this world. Help us always to see in the Vicar of Christ an anchor in the storms of life and a beacon of light to the harbor of your love, in this dark night of your times and men’s souls. Grant also to each of us our special petition. We ask this through Jesus, your Son, in the bond of the Holy Spirit.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Catherine of Siena, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Catherine of Siena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Heavenly Father, your glory is in your saints. We praise your glory in the life of the admirable Saint Catherine of Siena, virgin and doctor of the church. Her whole life was a noble sacrifice inspired by an ardent love of Jesus, your unblemished lamb. In troubled times she strenuously upheld the rights of his beloved spouse, the church. Father, honor her merits and hear her prayers for each of us. Help us to pass unscathed through the corruption of this world. Help us always to see in the Vicar of Christ an anchor in the storms of life and a beacon of light to the harbor of your love, in this dark night of your times and men’s souls. Grant also to each of us our special petition. We ask this through Jesus, your Son, in the bond of the Holy Spirit.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Catherine of Siena, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Catherine of Siena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Heavenly Father, your glory is in your saints. We praise your glory in the life of the admirable Saint Catherine of Siena, virgin and doctor of the church. Her whole life was a noble sacrifice inspired by an ardent love of Jesus, your unblemished lamb. In troubled times she strenuously upheld the rights of his beloved spouse, the church. Father, honor her merits and hear her prayers for each of us. Help us to pass unscathed through the corruption of this world. Help us always to see in the Vicar of Christ an anchor in the storms of life and a beacon of light to the harbor of your love, in this dark night of your times and men’s souls. Grant also to each of us our special petition. We ask this through Jesus, your Son, in the bond of the Holy Spirit.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Catherine of Siena, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home