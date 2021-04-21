Spread the Love

Novena Begins: April 21 Feast Day: April 30

Day 1 – Our Lady of Africa Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, with Mary we pray:

Protect all those committed in the fight against human trafficking. That they may be joined by thousands of others who desire to commit themselves as well in that fight. Grant us and all our brothers and sisters, determination in the fight for dignity, justice and liberation of the oppressed.

(Mention your request here…)

Lord, with Mary we pray:

Gather believers of different religions so that they can build bridges between ethnic groups, nations and generations, bridges on which it is possible to walk and in hand, listen to each other and work together for our Common Home.

Our Lady of Africa, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Our Lady of Africa Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, with Mary we pray:

Protect all those committed in the fight against human trafficking. That they may be joined by thousands of others who desire to commit themselves as well in that fight. Grant us and all our brothers and sisters, determination in the fight for dignity, justice and liberation of the oppressed.

(Mention your request here…)

Lord, with Mary we pray:

Gather believers of different religions so that they can build bridges between ethnic groups, nations and generations, bridges on which it is possible to walk and in hand, listen to each other and work together for our Common Home.

Our Lady of Africa, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Our Lady of Africa Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, with Mary we pray:

Protect all those committed in the fight against human trafficking. That they may be joined by thousands of others who desire to commit themselves as well in that fight. Grant us and all our brothers and sisters, determination in the fight for dignity, justice and liberation of the oppressed.

(Mention your request here…)

Lord, with Mary we pray:

Gather believers of different religions so that they can build bridges between ethnic groups, nations and generations, bridges on which it is possible to walk and in hand, listen to each other and work together for our Common Home.

Our Lady of Africa, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Our Lady of Africa Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, with Mary we pray:

Protect all those committed in the fight against human trafficking. That they may be joined by thousands of others who desire to commit themselves as well in that fight. Grant us and all our brothers and sisters, determination in the fight for dignity, justice and liberation of the oppressed.

(Mention your request here…)

Lord, with Mary we pray:

Gather believers of different religions so that they can build bridges between ethnic groups, nations and generations, bridges on which it is possible to walk and in hand, listen to each other and work together for our Common Home.

Our Lady of Africa, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Our Lady of Africa Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, with Mary we pray:

Protect all those committed in the fight against human trafficking. That they may be joined by thousands of others who desire to commit themselves as well in that fight. Grant us and all our brothers and sisters, determination in the fight for dignity, justice and liberation of the oppressed.

(Mention your request here…)

Lord, with Mary we pray:

Gather believers of different religions so that they can build bridges between ethnic groups, nations and generations, bridges on which it is possible to walk and in hand, listen to each other and work together for our Common Home.

Our Lady of Africa, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Our Lady of Africa Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, with Mary we pray:

Protect all those committed in the fight against human trafficking. That they may be joined by thousands of others who desire to commit themselves as well in that fight. Grant us and all our brothers and sisters, determination in the fight for dignity, justice and liberation of the oppressed.

(Mention your request here…)

Lord, with Mary we pray:

Gather believers of different religions so that they can build bridges between ethnic groups, nations and generations, bridges on which it is possible to walk and in hand, listen to each other and work together for our Common Home.

Our Lady of Africa, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Our Lady of Africa Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, with Mary we pray:

Protect all those committed in the fight against human trafficking. That they may be joined by thousands of others who desire to commit themselves as well in that fight. Grant us and all our brothers and sisters, determination in the fight for dignity, justice and liberation of the oppressed.

(Mention your request here…)

Lord, with Mary we pray:

Gather believers of different religions so that they can build bridges between ethnic groups, nations and generations, bridges on which it is possible to walk and in hand, listen to each other and work together for our Common Home.

Our Lady of Africa, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Our Lady of Africa Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, with Mary we pray:

Protect all those committed in the fight against human trafficking. That they may be joined by thousands of others who desire to commit themselves as well in that fight. Grant us and all our brothers and sisters, determination in the fight for dignity, justice and liberation of the oppressed.

(Mention your request here…)

Lord, with Mary we pray:

Gather believers of different religions so that they can build bridges between ethnic groups, nations and generations, bridges on which it is possible to walk and in hand, listen to each other and work together for our Common Home.

Our Lady of Africa, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Our Lady of Africa Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, with Mary we pray:

Protect all those committed in the fight against human trafficking. That they may be joined by thousands of others who desire to commit themselves as well in that fight. Grant us and all our brothers and sisters, determination in the fight for dignity, justice and liberation of the oppressed.

(Mention your request here…)

Lord, with Mary we pray:

Gather believers of different religions so that they can build bridges between ethnic groups, nations and generations, bridges on which it is possible to walk and in hand, listen to each other and work together for our Common Home.

Our Lady of Africa, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home