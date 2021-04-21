aerial view of a beach
novena for april

Our Lady of Africa Novena

Spread the Love
Novena Begins:April 21
Feast Day:April 30

Day 1 – Our Lady of Africa Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Lord, with Mary we pray: 

Protect all those committed in the fight against human trafficking. That they may be joined by thousands of others who desire to commit themselves as well in that fight. Grant us and all our brothers and sisters, determination in the fight for dignity, justice and liberation of the oppressed. 

(Mention your request here…)

 Lord, with Mary we pray: 

Gather believers of different religions so that they can build bridges between ethnic groups, nations and generations, bridges on which it is possible to walk and in hand, listen to each other and work together for our Common Home. 

Our Lady of Africa, pray for us  

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Our Lady of Africa Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Lord, with Mary we pray: 

Protect all those committed in the fight against human trafficking. That they may be joined by thousands of others who desire to commit themselves as well in that fight. Grant us and all our brothers and sisters, determination in the fight for dignity, justice and liberation of the oppressed. 

(Mention your request here…)

 Lord, with Mary we pray: 

Gather believers of different religions so that they can build bridges between ethnic groups, nations and generations, bridges on which it is possible to walk and in hand, listen to each other and work together for our Common Home. 

Our Lady of Africa, pray for us  

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Our Lady of Africa Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Lord, with Mary we pray: 

Protect all those committed in the fight against human trafficking. That they may be joined by thousands of others who desire to commit themselves as well in that fight. Grant us and all our brothers and sisters, determination in the fight for dignity, justice and liberation of the oppressed. 

(Mention your request here…)

 Lord, with Mary we pray: 

Gather believers of different religions so that they can build bridges between ethnic groups, nations and generations, bridges on which it is possible to walk and in hand, listen to each other and work together for our Common Home. 

Our Lady of Africa, pray for us  

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Our Lady of Africa Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Lord, with Mary we pray: 

Protect all those committed in the fight against human trafficking. That they may be joined by thousands of others who desire to commit themselves as well in that fight. Grant us and all our brothers and sisters, determination in the fight for dignity, justice and liberation of the oppressed. 

(Mention your request here…)

 Lord, with Mary we pray: 

Gather believers of different religions so that they can build bridges between ethnic groups, nations and generations, bridges on which it is possible to walk and in hand, listen to each other and work together for our Common Home. 

Our Lady of Africa, pray for us  

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Our Lady of Africa Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Lord, with Mary we pray: 

Protect all those committed in the fight against human trafficking. That they may be joined by thousands of others who desire to commit themselves as well in that fight. Grant us and all our brothers and sisters, determination in the fight for dignity, justice and liberation of the oppressed. 

(Mention your request here…)

 Lord, with Mary we pray: 

Gather believers of different religions so that they can build bridges between ethnic groups, nations and generations, bridges on which it is possible to walk and in hand, listen to each other and work together for our Common Home. 

Our Lady of Africa, pray for us  

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Our Lady of Africa Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Lord, with Mary we pray: 

Protect all those committed in the fight against human trafficking. That they may be joined by thousands of others who desire to commit themselves as well in that fight. Grant us and all our brothers and sisters, determination in the fight for dignity, justice and liberation of the oppressed. 

(Mention your request here…)

 Lord, with Mary we pray: 

Gather believers of different religions so that they can build bridges between ethnic groups, nations and generations, bridges on which it is possible to walk and in hand, listen to each other and work together for our Common Home. 

Our Lady of Africa, pray for us  

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Our Lady of Africa Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Lord, with Mary we pray: 

Protect all those committed in the fight against human trafficking. That they may be joined by thousands of others who desire to commit themselves as well in that fight. Grant us and all our brothers and sisters, determination in the fight for dignity, justice and liberation of the oppressed. 

(Mention your request here…)

 Lord, with Mary we pray: 

Gather believers of different religions so that they can build bridges between ethnic groups, nations and generations, bridges on which it is possible to walk and in hand, listen to each other and work together for our Common Home. 

Our Lady of Africa, pray for us  

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Our Lady of Africa Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Lord, with Mary we pray: 

Protect all those committed in the fight against human trafficking. That they may be joined by thousands of others who desire to commit themselves as well in that fight. Grant us and all our brothers and sisters, determination in the fight for dignity, justice and liberation of the oppressed. 

(Mention your request here…)

 Lord, with Mary we pray: 

Gather believers of different religions so that they can build bridges between ethnic groups, nations and generations, bridges on which it is possible to walk and in hand, listen to each other and work together for our Common Home. 

Our Lady of Africa, pray for us  

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Our Lady of Africa Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Lord, with Mary we pray: 

Protect all those committed in the fight against human trafficking. That they may be joined by thousands of others who desire to commit themselves as well in that fight. Grant us and all our brothers and sisters, determination in the fight for dignity, justice and liberation of the oppressed. 

(Mention your request here…)

 Lord, with Mary we pray: 

Gather believers of different religions so that they can build bridges between ethnic groups, nations and generations, bridges on which it is possible to walk and in hand, listen to each other and work together for our Common Home. 

Our Lady of Africa, pray for us  

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.