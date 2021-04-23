Spread the Love

Novena Begins: April 22 Feast Day: May 1

Patron Saint of Cancer Patients

Day 1 – St. Peregrine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O great St. Peregrine, you have been called “The Mighty,” “The Wonder-Worker,” because of the numerous miracles which you have obtained from God for those who have had recourse to you. For so many years you bore in your own flesh this cancerous disease that destroys the very fiber of being until you took recourse to the source of all grace when the power of man could do no more. You were favoured with the vision of Jesus coming down from His Cross to heal your affliction. We beseech you to ask of God and Our Lady, the cure of the sick whom we entrust to you.

(Mention your request here…)

Aided in this way by your powerful intercession, we shall sing to God, now and for all eternity, a song of gratitude for His great goodness and mercy.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Peregrine Novena

Day 3 – St. Peregrine Novena

Day 4 – St. Peregrine Novena

Day 5 – St. Peregrine Novena

Day 6 – St. Peregrine Novena

Day 7 – St. Peregrine Novena

Day 8 – St. Peregrine Novena

Day 9 – St. Peregrine Novena

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home