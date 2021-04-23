ornamental dome of grand catholic cathedral
novena for april

St. Athanasius Novena

Spread the Love
Novena Begins: April 23
Feast Day:  May 2

Patron Saint of Theologians, and Faithful Orthodox and Roman Catholic Christians

Day 1 – St. Athanasius Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, the Rewarder of faithful souls,grant that by the prayers of blessed Saint Athanasius, Thy confessor and Bishop,whose venerable festival we celebrate, we may obtain pardon.
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee in the unity of the Holy Ghost,world without end.

Amen

 (Mention your request here…)

 Saint. Athanasius, pray for us 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Athanasius Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, the Rewarder of faithful souls,grant that by the prayers of blessed Saint Athanasius, Thy confessor and Bishop,whose venerable festival we celebrate, we may obtain pardon.
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee in the unity of the Holy Ghost,world without end.

Amen

 (Mention your request here…)

 Saint. Athanasius, pray for us 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Athanasius Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, the Rewarder of faithful souls,grant that by the prayers of blessed Saint Athanasius, Thy confessor and Bishop,whose venerable festival we celebrate, we may obtain pardon.
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee in the unity of the Holy Ghost,world without end.

Amen

 (Mention your request here…)

 Saint. Athanasius, pray for us 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Athanasius Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, the Rewarder of faithful souls,grant that by the prayers of blessed Saint Athanasius, Thy confessor and Bishop,whose venerable festival we celebrate, we may obtain pardon.
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee in the unity of the Holy Ghost,world without end.

Amen

 (Mention your request here…)

 Saint. Athanasius, pray for us 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Athanasius Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, the Rewarder of faithful souls,grant that by the prayers of blessed Saint Athanasius, Thy confessor and Bishop,whose venerable festival we celebrate, we may obtain pardon.
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee in the unity of the Holy Ghost,world without end.

Amen

 (Mention your request here…)

 Saint. Athanasius, pray for us 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Athanasius Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, the Rewarder of faithful souls,grant that by the prayers of blessed Saint Athanasius, Thy confessor and Bishop,whose venerable festival we celebrate, we may obtain pardon.
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee in the unity of the Holy Ghost,world without end.

Amen

 (Mention your request here…)

 Saint. Athanasius, pray for us 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Athanasius Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, the Rewarder of faithful souls,grant that by the prayers of blessed Saint Athanasius, Thy confessor and Bishop,whose venerable festival we celebrate, we may obtain pardon.
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee in the unity of the Holy Ghost,world without end.

Amen

 (Mention your request here…)

 Saint. Athanasius, pray for us 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Athanasius Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, the Rewarder of faithful souls,grant that by the prayers of blessed Saint Athanasius, Thy confessor and Bishop,whose venerable festival we celebrate, we may obtain pardon.
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee in the unity of the Holy Ghost,world without end.

Amen

 (Mention your request here…)

 Saint. Athanasius, pray for us 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Athanasius Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, the Rewarder of faithful souls,grant that by the prayers of blessed Saint Athanasius, Thy confessor and Bishop,whose venerable festival we celebrate, we may obtain pardon.
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee in the unity of the Holy Ghost,world without end.

Amen

 (Mention your request here…)

 Saint. Athanasius, pray for us 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.