Spread the Love

Novena Begins: June 9 Feast Day: June 18

Patron Saint against temptations

Day 1 – St. Elizabeth of Schonau Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who called your handmaid blessed Elizabeth to seek you before all else, grant that, serving you, through her example and intercession, with a pure and humble heart, we may come at last to your eternal glory. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Elizabeth of Schonau Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who called your handmaid blessed Elizabeth to seek you before all else, grant that, serving you, through her example and intercession, with a pure and humble heart, we may come at last to your eternal glory. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Elizabeth of Schonau Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who called your handmaid blessed Elizabeth to seek you before all else, grant that, serving you, through her example and intercession, with a pure and humble heart, we may come at last to your eternal glory. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Elizabeth of Schonau Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who called your handmaid blessed Elizabeth to seek you before all else, grant that, serving you, through her example and intercession, with a pure and humble heart, we may come at last to your eternal glory. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Elizabeth of Schonau Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who called your handmaid blessed Elizabeth to seek you before all else, grant that, serving you, through her example and intercession, with a pure and humble heart, we may come at last to your eternal glory. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Elizabeth of Schonau Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who called your handmaid blessed Elizabeth to seek you before all else, grant that, serving you, through her example and intercession, with a pure and humble heart, we may come at last to your eternal glory. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Elizabeth of Schonau Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who called your handmaid blessed Elizabeth to seek you before all else, grant that, serving you, through her example and intercession, with a pure and humble heart, we may come at last to your eternal glory. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Elizabeth of Schonau Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who called your handmaid blessed Elizabeth to seek you before all else, grant that, serving you, through her example and intercession, with a pure and humble heart, we may come at last to your eternal glory. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Elizabeth of Schonau Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who called your handmaid blessed Elizabeth to seek you before all else, grant that, serving you, through her example and intercession, with a pure and humble heart, we may come at last to your eternal glory. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…