Saint Juliana Falconieri Novena

Patron Saint of bodily ills, sick people, sickness

Day 1 – St. Juliana Falconieri Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O faithful bride of Jesus and humble servant of Mary, Saint Juliana,

You who by practicing the most heroic virtues,

especially the virtue of penance

and the love of Jesus in His Sacrament

Did arrive at the highest peak of Christian perfection

And did merit to be fed miraculously with the Bread of Angels in thy last agony;

Obtain for me the grace to live a holy life

In the exercise of every Christian duty

And to be able to receive at the moment of death

The comfort of the holy Sacraments

In order to come with you to the blessed happiness of heaven.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Juliana Falconieri, Pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

