Saint Joseph Cafasso Novena Prayer

Novena Begins: June 14 Feast Day: June 23

Patron Saint of prison chaplains, captives, imprisoned people and prisoners

Day 1: Saint Joseph Cafasso Novena

Dear Saint Joseph Cafasso, please intercede for me and mine. Help us to leave our prisons–mine of impatience as I wait for my loved one to return to the practice of the Catholic faith, and the prison of ignorance and unknowing that keeps us from the arms of Jesus and His Church.

Grant us a renewal of the gift of Faith; an increase in devotion and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament; and a special love for the Blessed Mother. Help us to always walk with her and her Son, Jesus as we journey together through this life. In Jesus name, and through the Immaculate Heart of Mary, we pray. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Joseph Cafasso, Pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2: Saint Joseph Cafasso Novena

Day 3: Saint Joseph Cafasso Novena

Day 4: Saint Joseph Cafasso Novena

Day 5: Saint Joseph Cafasso Novena

Day 6: Saint Joseph Cafasso Novena

Day 7: Saint Joseph Cafasso Novena

Day 8: Saint Joseph Cafasso Novena

Day 9: Saint Joseph Cafasso Novena

