Novena Begins: June 15 Feast Day: June 24

Patron Saint of Baptism, monks, conversion, Jordan Puerto Rico, and many other places

Day 1 – Novena to St. John The Baptist

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St. John, from all eternity you were chosen To prepare the way for Our Lord Jesus Christ. We implore your intercession for …

(Mention your request here…)

For all of our members in their work And for all those we serve. Pray for us that we may receive the courage and strength To persevere in announcing the Good News of Jesus Christ, Who came to seek and save the lost, To heal the broken hearted and to bind up their wounds. May we be guided by the Holy Spirit With good words of counsel for those in need. May we be strengthened by your prayers And good example as we prepare the way for the Healing power of Jesus to heal and transform Those entrusted to our care. We ask all of this through Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

