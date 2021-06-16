Spread the Love

Novena Begins: June 16 Feast Day: June 25

Birth: 390

Death: 455

Patron Saint of Italy

Day 1 – St. Prosper of Aquitaine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who in your Saints have given an example and brought us protection in our weakness to help us tread the path of salvation, mercifully grant that we, who honor the heavenly birthday of blessed Prosper, may, through his example, make our way to you. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Prosper of Aquitaine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who in your Saints have given an example and brought us protection in our weakness to help us tread the path of salvation, mercifully grant that we, who honor the heavenly birthday of blessed Prosper, may, through his example, make our way to you. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Prosper of Aquitaine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who in your Saints have given an example and brought us protection in our weakness to help us tread the path of salvation, mercifully grant that we, who honor the heavenly birthday of blessed Prosper, may, through his example, make our way to you. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Prosper of Aquitaine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who in your Saints have given an example and brought us protection in our weakness to help us tread the path of salvation, mercifully grant that we, who honor the heavenly birthday of blessed Prosper, may, through his example, make our way to you. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Prosper of Aquitaine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who in your Saints have given an example and brought us protection in our weakness to help us tread the path of salvation, mercifully grant that we, who honor the heavenly birthday of blessed Prosper, may, through his example, make our way to you. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Prosper of Aquitaine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who in your Saints have given an example and brought us protection in our weakness to help us tread the path of salvation, mercifully grant that we, who honor the heavenly birthday of blessed Prosper, may, through his example, make our way to you. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Prosper of Aquitaine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who in your Saints have given an example and brought us protection in our weakness to help us tread the path of salvation, mercifully grant that we, who honor the heavenly birthday of blessed Prosper, may, through his example, make our way to you. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Prosper of Aquitaine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who in your Saints have given an example and brought us protection in our weakness to help us tread the path of salvation, mercifully grant that we, who honor the heavenly birthday of blessed Prosper, may, through his example, make our way to you. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Prosper of Aquitaine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who in your Saints have given an example and brought us protection in our weakness to help us tread the path of salvation, mercifully grant that we, who honor the heavenly birthday of blessed Prosper, may, through his example, make our way to you. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…