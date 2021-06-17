Spread the Love

Novena Begins: June 17 Feast Day: June 26

Patron Saint of the Ordinary – Opus Dei

Day 1 – St. Josemaria Escriva Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, through the mediation of Mary our Mother,you granted your priest Saint Jose maria countless graces,choosing him as a most faithful instrument to found Opus Dei,a way of sanctification in daily work and in the fulfillment of the Christian’s ordinary duties. Grant that I too may learn to turn all the circumstances and events of my life into occasions of loving you and serving the Church, the Pope and all souls with joy and simplicity, lighting up the path ways of this earth with faith and love. Deign to grant me, through the intercession of Saint Jose maria,the favor of …

(Mention your request here…)

Amen. Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

