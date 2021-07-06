Spread the Love

Novena Begins: July 6 Feast Day: July 15

Patron Saint of Bowel Disorder, Doctor of the Church

Day 1 – St. Bonaventure Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear St. Bonaventure Cardinal, Bishop and Doctor of the Church, you chose a life that embraced mortification and great humiliation. Choosing to serve those individuals who were rejected and sick you risked illness for yourself. You made your life a continuous prayer and spent hours meditating on the wounds of Christ.

Please pray for us that we may have a sincere and humble heart. Pray that we may not lose sight of Jesus wounds and thus walk on the straight path to eternal salvation.Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Bonaventure, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Bonaventure Novena

Day 3 – St. Bonaventure Novena

Day 4 – St. Bonaventure Novena

Day 5 – St. Bonaventure Novena

Day 6 – St. Bonaventure Novena

Day 7 – St. Bonaventure Novena

Day 8 – St. Bonaventure Novena

Day 9 – St. Bonaventure Novena

