Novena Begins: July 16 Feast Day: July 25

Patron Saint of Spain and Pilgrims

Day 1 – St. James The Greater Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Glorious Apostle, Saint James, who by reason of your fervent and generous heart was chosen by Jesus to be a witness of His glory on Mount Tabor, and of His agony in Gethsemane; you, whose very name is a symbol of warfare and victory: obtain for us strength and consolation in the unending warfare of this life, that, having constantly and generously followed Jesus, we may be victors in the strife and deserve to receive the victor’s crown in heaven.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint James the Apostle, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. James The Greater Novena

Day 3 – St. James The Greater Novena

Day 4 – St. James The Greater Novena

Day 5 – St. James The Greater Novena

Day 6 – St. James The Greater Novena

Day 7 – St. James The Greater Novena

Day 8 – St. James The Greater Novena

Day 9 – St. James The Greater Novena

