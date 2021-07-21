Spread the Love

Novena Begins: July 21 Feast Day: July 30

Patron Saint of Apparent failure and Setbacks.

Day 1 – Blessed Solanus Casey Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, I adore You. I give myself to You. May I be the person You want me to be, and may Your will be done in my life today. I thank You for the gifts You gave to Father Solanus.If it is Your Will, bless us with the beatification of Venerable Solanus so that others may imitate and carry on his love for all the poor and suffering of our world.

As he joyfully accepted Your divine plans, I ask You, according to Your Will, to hear my prayer for …

(Mention your request here…)

through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

“Blessed be God in all His designs.”

Blessed Solanus Casey, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

