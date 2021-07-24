Novena to St. Alphonsus Liguori

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: July 24 Feast Day: August 2

Patron Saint of Pagani, Confessors, Vocations

Day 1 – St. Alphonsus Liguori Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious St Alphonsus, loving Father of the poor and sick, all your life you devoted yourself, with a heroic charity, to lighten their spiritual and bodily miseries. Full of confidence in your tender pity for the sick, since you yourself patiently borne the cross of illness, I come to you for help in my present need…

(Mention your request here…)

Loving father of the suffering, St Alphonsus, look with compassion upon me in my suffering.

Ask God to give me good health. If it is not God’s will, then give me the strength to bear my cross patiently and to offer my sufferings with my crucified Savior and his Mother of Sorrows, for the glory of God and the salvation of souls, in reparation for my sins and those of others, for the needs of this troubled world, and the Holy Souls in purgatory. Amen.

St. Alphonsus Liguori, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Alphonsus Liguori Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious St Alphonsus, loving Father of the poor and sick, all your life you devoted yourself, with a heroic charity, to lighten their spiritual and bodily miseries. Full of confidence in your tender pity for the sick, since you yourself patiently borne the cross of illness, I come to you for help in my present need…

(Mention your request here…)

Loving father of the suffering, St Alphonsus, look with compassion upon me in my suffering.

Ask God to give me good health. If it is not God’s will, then give me the strength to bear my cross patiently and to offer my sufferings with my crucified Savior and his Mother of Sorrows, for the glory of God and the salvation of souls, in reparation for my sins and those of others, for the needs of this troubled world, and the Holy Souls in purgatory. Amen.

St. Alphonsus Liguori, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Alphonsus Liguori Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious St Alphonsus, loving Father of the poor and sick, all your life you devoted yourself, with a heroic charity, to lighten their spiritual and bodily miseries. Full of confidence in your tender pity for the sick, since you yourself patiently borne the cross of illness, I come to you for help in my present need…

(Mention your request here…)

Loving father of the suffering, St Alphonsus, look with compassion upon me in my suffering.

Ask God to give me good health. If it is not God’s will, then give me the strength to bear my cross patiently and to offer my sufferings with my crucified Savior and his Mother of Sorrows, for the glory of God and the salvation of souls, in reparation for my sins and those of others, for the needs of this troubled world, and the Holy Souls in purgatory. Amen.

St. Alphonsus Liguori, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Alphonsus Liguori Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious St Alphonsus, loving Father of the poor and sick, all your life you devoted yourself, with a heroic charity, to lighten their spiritual and bodily miseries. Full of confidence in your tender pity for the sick, since you yourself patiently borne the cross of illness, I come to you for help in my present need…

(Mention your request here…)

Loving father of the suffering, St Alphonsus, look with compassion upon me in my suffering.

Ask God to give me good health. If it is not God’s will, then give me the strength to bear my cross patiently and to offer my sufferings with my crucified Savior and his Mother of Sorrows, for the glory of God and the salvation of souls, in reparation for my sins and those of others, for the needs of this troubled world, and the Holy Souls in purgatory. Amen.

St. Alphonsus Liguori, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Alphonsus Liguori Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious St Alphonsus, loving Father of the poor and sick, all your life you devoted yourself, with a heroic charity, to lighten their spiritual and bodily miseries. Full of confidence in your tender pity for the sick, since you yourself patiently borne the cross of illness, I come to you for help in my present need…

(Mention your request here…)

Loving father of the suffering, St Alphonsus, look with compassion upon me in my suffering.

Ask God to give me good health. If it is not God’s will, then give me the strength to bear my cross patiently and to offer my sufferings with my crucified Savior and his Mother of Sorrows, for the glory of God and the salvation of souls, in reparation for my sins and those of others, for the needs of this troubled world, and the Holy Souls in purgatory. Amen.

St. Alphonsus Liguori, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Alphonsus Liguori Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious St Alphonsus, loving Father of the poor and sick, all your life you devoted yourself, with a heroic charity, to lighten their spiritual and bodily miseries. Full of confidence in your tender pity for the sick, since you yourself patiently borne the cross of illness, I come to you for help in my present need…

(Mention your request here…)

Loving father of the suffering, St Alphonsus, look with compassion upon me in my suffering.

Ask God to give me good health. If it is not God’s will, then give me the strength to bear my cross patiently and to offer my sufferings with my crucified Savior and his Mother of Sorrows, for the glory of God and the salvation of souls, in reparation for my sins and those of others, for the needs of this troubled world, and the Holy Souls in purgatory. Amen.

St. Alphonsus Liguori, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Alphonsus Liguori Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious St Alphonsus, loving Father of the poor and sick, all your life you devoted yourself, with a heroic charity, to lighten their spiritual and bodily miseries. Full of confidence in your tender pity for the sick, since you yourself patiently borne the cross of illness, I come to you for help in my present need…

(Mention your request here…)

Loving father of the suffering, St Alphonsus, look with compassion upon me in my suffering.

Ask God to give me good health. If it is not God’s will, then give me the strength to bear my cross patiently and to offer my sufferings with my crucified Savior and his Mother of Sorrows, for the glory of God and the salvation of souls, in reparation for my sins and those of others, for the needs of this troubled world, and the Holy Souls in purgatory. Amen.

St. Alphonsus Liguori, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Alphonsus Liguori Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious St Alphonsus, loving Father of the poor and sick, all your life you devoted yourself, with a heroic charity, to lighten their spiritual and bodily miseries. Full of confidence in your tender pity for the sick, since you yourself patiently borne the cross of illness, I come to you for help in my present need…

(Mention your request here…)

Loving father of the suffering, St Alphonsus, look with compassion upon me in my suffering.

Ask God to give me good health. If it is not God’s will, then give me the strength to bear my cross patiently and to offer my sufferings with my crucified Savior and his Mother of Sorrows, for the glory of God and the salvation of souls, in reparation for my sins and those of others, for the needs of this troubled world, and the Holy Souls in purgatory. Amen.

St. Alphonsus Liguori, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Alphonsus Liguori Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious St Alphonsus, loving Father of the poor and sick, all your life you devoted yourself, with a heroic charity, to lighten their spiritual and bodily miseries. Full of confidence in your tender pity for the sick, since you yourself patiently borne the cross of illness, I come to you for help in my present need…

(Mention your request here…)

Loving father of the suffering, St Alphonsus, look with compassion upon me in my suffering.

Ask God to give me good health. If it is not God’s will, then give me the strength to bear my cross patiently and to offer my sufferings with my crucified Savior and his Mother of Sorrows, for the glory of God and the salvation of souls, in reparation for my sins and those of others, for the needs of this troubled world, and the Holy Souls in purgatory. Amen.

St. Alphonsus Liguori, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Spread the Love