Novena Begins: August 21 Feast Day: August 30

Patron Saint of Against Vanity; Latin America, Peru; Philippines People Ridiculed or misunderstood for their piety.

Day 1 – St. Rose of Lima Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious St. Rose of Lima, you who knew what it was to love Jesus with such a fine a generous heart. You, whom since infancy, despised the world’s vanities in order to embrace His Cross. You who loved with unfailing devotion our Heavenly Mother and professed a great tender dedication to the destitute, serving then the same way Jesus did.

(Mention your request here…)

Teach us to imitate your greatest virtues, so that we, following your example, could enjoy your glorious protection in Heaven. For Our Lord, Jesus Christ, who lives and reigns forever…

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Rose of Lima Novena

Day 3 – St. Rose of Lima Novena

Day 4 – St. Rose of Lima Novena

Day 5 – St. Rose of Lima Novena

Day 6 – St. Rose of Lima Novena

Day 7 – St. Rose of Lima Novena

Day 8 – St. Rose of Lima Novena

Day 9 – St. Rose of Lima Novena

