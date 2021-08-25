Spread the Love

Novena Begins: August 25 Feast Day: September 3

Patron Saint of Musicians, Singers, Students, and Teachers

Day 1 – St. Gregory the Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Oh God, our Father, glorify here upon earth your servant, St. Gregory the Great, by showing us the power of his intercession in granting the favors I now ask: Blessings upon our parish, our priests, and all of our families as we celebrate the Year of Faith.

(Mention your request here…)

Dear St. Gregory, your heart was always full of love, compassion, and mercy toward those in need. Graciously obtain for me from God the assistance and graces that I need so much in my life. Help me to live and die as a faithful child of God and to attain the eternal happiness of heaven.

Amen

St. Gregory the Great, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

