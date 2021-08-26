Spread the Love

Novena Begins: August 26 Feast Day: September 4

Patron Saint of Palermo Sicily in Italy

Day 1 – St. Rosalia Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, our Father, mercifully look upon Your people who come to You and grant through the intercession of St. Rosalia, who turned away from earthly delights to the joys of contemplation, that we may be delivered from all harm here on earth and one day be welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Rosalia Novena

Day 3 – St. Rosalia Novena

Day 4 – St. Rosalia Novena

Day 5 – St. Rosalia Novena

Day 6 – St. Rosalia Novena

Day 7 – St. Rosalia Novena

Day 8 – St. Rosalia Novena

Day 9 – St. Rosalia Novena

