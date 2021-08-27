Spread the Love

Novena Begins: August 27 Feast Day: September 5

Patron Saint of the Poor, And sick, Youth Day

Day 1 – St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Jesus, help us to spread your fragrance everywhere we go. Flood our souls with your spirit and life. Penetrate and possess our whole being so utterly that our lives may only be a radiance of yours. Shine through us and be so in us that every soul we come in contact with may feel your presence in our soul. Let them look up and see no longer us, but only Jesus.

Stay with us and then we shall begin to shine as you shine, so to shine as to be light to others. The light, O Jesus, will be all from you. None of it will be ours. It will be you shining on others through us. Let us thus praise you in the way you love best by shining on those around us.

Let us preach you without preaching, not by words, but by our example; by the catching force – the sympathetic influence of what we do, the evident fullness of the love our hearts bear to you. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Immaculate Heart of Mary, cause of our joy: Pray for us.

St. Joseph, Pray for us.

Holy Guardian Angels, be always with us, guide and protect us.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Jesus, help us to spread your fragrance everywhere we go. Flood our souls with your spirit and life. Penetrate and possess our whole being so utterly that our lives may only be a radiance of yours. Shine through us and be so in us that every soul we come in contact with may feel your presence in our soul. Let them look up and see no longer us, but only Jesus.

Stay with us and then we shall begin to shine as you shine, so to shine as to be light to others. The light, O Jesus, will be all from you. None of it will be ours. It will be you shining on others through us. Let us thus praise you in the way you love best by shining on those around us.

Let us preach you without preaching, not by words, but by our example; by the catching force – the sympathetic influence of what we do, the evident fullness of the love our hearts bear to you. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Immaculate Heart of Mary, cause of our joy: Pray for us.

St. Joseph, Pray for us.

Holy Guardian Angels, be always with us, guide and protect us.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Jesus, help us to spread your fragrance everywhere we go. Flood our souls with your spirit and life. Penetrate and possess our whole being so utterly that our lives may only be a radiance of yours. Shine through us and be so in us that every soul we come in contact with may feel your presence in our soul. Let them look up and see no longer us, but only Jesus.

Stay with us and then we shall begin to shine as you shine, so to shine as to be light to others. The light, O Jesus, will be all from you. None of it will be ours. It will be you shining on others through us. Let us thus praise you in the way you love best by shining on those around us.

Let us preach you without preaching, not by words, but by our example; by the catching force – the sympathetic influence of what we do, the evident fullness of the love our hearts bear to you. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Immaculate Heart of Mary, cause of our joy: Pray for us.

St. Joseph, Pray for us.

Holy Guardian Angels, be always with us, guide and protect us.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Jesus, help us to spread your fragrance everywhere we go. Flood our souls with your spirit and life. Penetrate and possess our whole being so utterly that our lives may only be a radiance of yours. Shine through us and be so in us that every soul we come in contact with may feel your presence in our soul. Let them look up and see no longer us, but only Jesus.

Stay with us and then we shall begin to shine as you shine, so to shine as to be light to others. The light, O Jesus, will be all from you. None of it will be ours. It will be you shining on others through us. Let us thus praise you in the way you love best by shining on those around us.

Let us preach you without preaching, not by words, but by our example; by the catching force – the sympathetic influence of what we do, the evident fullness of the love our hearts bear to you. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Immaculate Heart of Mary, cause of our joy: Pray for us.

St. Joseph, Pray for us.

Holy Guardian Angels, be always with us, guide and protect us.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Jesus, help us to spread your fragrance everywhere we go. Flood our souls with your spirit and life. Penetrate and possess our whole being so utterly that our lives may only be a radiance of yours. Shine through us and be so in us that every soul we come in contact with may feel your presence in our soul. Let them look up and see no longer us, but only Jesus.

Stay with us and then we shall begin to shine as you shine, so to shine as to be light to others. The light, O Jesus, will be all from you. None of it will be ours. It will be you shining on others through us. Let us thus praise you in the way you love best by shining on those around us.

Let us preach you without preaching, not by words, but by our example; by the catching force – the sympathetic influence of what we do, the evident fullness of the love our hearts bear to you. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Immaculate Heart of Mary, cause of our joy: Pray for us.

St. Joseph, Pray for us.

Holy Guardian Angels, be always with us, guide and protect us.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Jesus, help us to spread your fragrance everywhere we go. Flood our souls with your spirit and life. Penetrate and possess our whole being so utterly that our lives may only be a radiance of yours. Shine through us and be so in us that every soul we come in contact with may feel your presence in our soul. Let them look up and see no longer us, but only Jesus.

Stay with us and then we shall begin to shine as you shine, so to shine as to be light to others. The light, O Jesus, will be all from you. None of it will be ours. It will be you shining on others through us. Let us thus praise you in the way you love best by shining on those around us.

Let us preach you without preaching, not by words, but by our example; by the catching force – the sympathetic influence of what we do, the evident fullness of the love our hearts bear to you. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Immaculate Heart of Mary, cause of our joy: Pray for us.

St. Joseph, Pray for us.

Holy Guardian Angels, be always with us, guide and protect us.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Jesus, help us to spread your fragrance everywhere we go. Flood our souls with your spirit and life. Penetrate and possess our whole being so utterly that our lives may only be a radiance of yours. Shine through us and be so in us that every soul we come in contact with may feel your presence in our soul. Let them look up and see no longer us, but only Jesus.

Stay with us and then we shall begin to shine as you shine, so to shine as to be light to others. The light, O Jesus, will be all from you. None of it will be ours. It will be you shining on others through us. Let us thus praise you in the way you love best by shining on those around us.

Let us preach you without preaching, not by words, but by our example; by the catching force – the sympathetic influence of what we do, the evident fullness of the love our hearts bear to you. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Immaculate Heart of Mary, cause of our joy: Pray for us.

St. Joseph, Pray for us.

Holy Guardian Angels, be always with us, guide and protect us.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Jesus, help us to spread your fragrance everywhere we go. Flood our souls with your spirit and life. Penetrate and possess our whole being so utterly that our lives may only be a radiance of yours. Shine through us and be so in us that every soul we come in contact with may feel your presence in our soul. Let them look up and see no longer us, but only Jesus.

Stay with us and then we shall begin to shine as you shine, so to shine as to be light to others. The light, O Jesus, will be all from you. None of it will be ours. It will be you shining on others through us. Let us thus praise you in the way you love best by shining on those around us.

Let us preach you without preaching, not by words, but by our example; by the catching force – the sympathetic influence of what we do, the evident fullness of the love our hearts bear to you. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Immaculate Heart of Mary, cause of our joy: Pray for us.

St. Joseph, Pray for us.

Holy Guardian Angels, be always with us, guide and protect us.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Jesus, help us to spread your fragrance everywhere we go. Flood our souls with your spirit and life. Penetrate and possess our whole being so utterly that our lives may only be a radiance of yours. Shine through us and be so in us that every soul we come in contact with may feel your presence in our soul. Let them look up and see no longer us, but only Jesus.

Stay with us and then we shall begin to shine as you shine, so to shine as to be light to others. The light, O Jesus, will be all from you. None of it will be ours. It will be you shining on others through us. Let us thus praise you in the way you love best by shining on those around us.

Let us preach you without preaching, not by words, but by our example; by the catching force – the sympathetic influence of what we do, the evident fullness of the love our hearts bear to you. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Immaculate Heart of Mary, cause of our joy: Pray for us.

St. Joseph, Pray for us.

Holy Guardian Angels, be always with us, guide and protect us.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…