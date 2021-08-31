Saint Joachim Novena

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: August 31 Feast Day: September 9

Patron Saint of Fathers, Grandparents

Day 1 – St. Joachim Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Holy patrons of my children, St. Joachim, take an interest in me their father; pray for me that through your intercession I may receive the grace that I may by word and example exercise a salutary influence over my children, and that they, by imitating your virtues, may grow up good members of the Church and be received one day into your happy society.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Joachim, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

