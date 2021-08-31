Spread the Love

Novena Begins: August 31 Feast Day: September 9

Patron Saint of Slaves, Race Relations, Colombia, Ministry to African-Americans

Day 1 – St. Peter Claver Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, for love of you St. Peter Claver became the faithful servant of slaves. Through his prayer help us to see the true dignity of the human family, all children of one father and to spend ourselves for their salvation. We ask this through Our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Peter Claver, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Peter Claver Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, for love of you St. Peter Claver became the faithful servant of slaves. Through his prayer help us to see the true dignity of the human family, all children of one father and to spend ourselves for their salvation. We ask this through Our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Peter Claver, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Peter Claver Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, for love of you St. Peter Claver became the faithful servant of slaves. Through his prayer help us to see the true dignity of the human family, all children of one father and to spend ourselves for their salvation. We ask this through Our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Peter Claver, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Peter Claver Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, for love of you St. Peter Claver became the faithful servant of slaves. Through his prayer help us to see the true dignity of the human family, all children of one father and to spend ourselves for their salvation. We ask this through Our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Peter Claver, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Peter Claver Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, for love of you St. Peter Claver became the faithful servant of slaves. Through his prayer help us to see the true dignity of the human family, all children of one father and to spend ourselves for their salvation. We ask this through Our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Peter Claver, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Peter Claver Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, for love of you St. Peter Claver became the faithful servant of slaves. Through his prayer help us to see the true dignity of the human family, all children of one father and to spend ourselves for their salvation. We ask this through Our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Peter Claver, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Peter Claver Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, for love of you St. Peter Claver became the faithful servant of slaves. Through his prayer help us to see the true dignity of the human family, all children of one father and to spend ourselves for their salvation. We ask this through Our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Peter Claver, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Peter Claver Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, for love of you St. Peter Claver became the faithful servant of slaves. Through his prayer help us to see the true dignity of the human family, all children of one father and to spend ourselves for their salvation. We ask this through Our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Peter Claver, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Peter Claver Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, for love of you St. Peter Claver became the faithful servant of slaves. Through his prayer help us to see the true dignity of the human family, all children of one father and to spend ourselves for their salvation. We ask this through Our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Peter Claver, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…