Novena Begins: September 8 Feast Day: September 17

Patron Saint of Musicians and Writers

Day 1 – St. Hildegard of Bingen Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Father, Source of Life, you have bestowed on St Hildegard of Bingen many excellent graces.

Help us to follow her example of meditating on your ineffable Majesty and to follow you so that we, amidst the darkness of this world, recognize the Light of your clarity to cling to you without fail.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Hildegard of Bingen, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Hildegard of Bingen Novena

Day 3 – St. Hildegard of Bingen Novena

Day 4 – St. Hildegard of Bingen Novena

Day 5 – St. Hildegard of Bingen Novena

Day 6 – St. Hildegard of Bingen Novena

Day 7 – St. Hildegard of Bingen Novena

Day 8 – St. Hildegard of Bingen Novena

Day 9 – St. Hildegard of Bingen Novena

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home