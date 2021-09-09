St. Joseph of Cupertino Novena

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: September 9 Feast Day: September 18

Patron Saint of Aviators, Flying, Studying, and those suffering mental handicaps

Day 1 – St. Joseph of Cupertino

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O holy Joseph of Cupertino, who loves to bestow your favors upon all in need of your assistance, I implore your help with my studies and upcoming examinations. Despite my hard work and good will, I am anxious about these tests, and how I will perform. Remember, Saint Joseph, that you too endured a similar difficulty and that through obedience and the powerful protection of your spiritual father, you were providentially helped toward your calling and vocation.Remember that you found yourself in the same difficulty and that through obedience and the powerful protection of your spiritual father you came out providentially well.

(Mention your request here…)

I beg your assistance now; help me to be confident in my testing, and prompt and alert in all of my answers. I ask your prayers for my intention, in the name of Jesus, and also with a special supplication to Mary and Saint Francis, your Holy Father. O patron saint of academic examinations, I am convinced that my hope in your prayerful assistance will not be disappointed.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

