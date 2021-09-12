Spread the Love

Novena Begins: September 12 Feastday: September 21

Patron Saint of money, bankers, tax collectors

Day 1 – St. Matthew Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus said, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of Heaven.” (Matthew 5:3) Dear Jesus, I have sinned against God and you. I have gone against you and hurt you with each and every sin I have committed. I am not worthy of your love, but you are my only hope. Please save me, and please forgive me, for I am lost without you. Saint Matthew, as you were one of the lucky twelve who walked the Earth with Jesus by your side, you were continually made aware of your own nothingness before his greatness and saw many evidences of God’s immense grace. Help me to be so poor in spirit that I acknowledge my own nothingness before God on a moment-by-moment basis, and please intercede with Jesus in asking him to grant my desperate request…

(Mention your request here…)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Matthew Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus said, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of Heaven.” (Matthew 5:3) Dear Jesus, I have sinned against God and you. I have gone against you and hurt you with each and every sin I have committed. I am not worthy of your love, but you are my only hope. Please save me, and please forgive me, for I am lost without you. Saint Matthew, as you were one of the lucky twelve who walked the Earth with Jesus by your side, you were continually made aware of your own nothingness before his greatness and saw many evidences of God’s immense grace. Help me to be so poor in spirit that I acknowledge my own nothingness before God on a moment-by-moment basis, and please intercede with Jesus in asking him to grant my desperate request…

(Mention your request here…)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Matthew Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus said, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of Heaven.” (Matthew 5:3) Dear Jesus, I have sinned against God and you. I have gone against you and hurt you with each and every sin I have committed. I am not worthy of your love, but you are my only hope. Please save me, and please forgive me, for I am lost without you. Saint Matthew, as you were one of the lucky twelve who walked the Earth with Jesus by your side, you were continually made aware of your own nothingness before his greatness and saw many evidences of God’s immense grace. Help me to be so poor in spirit that I acknowledge my own nothingness before God on a moment-by-moment basis, and please intercede with Jesus in asking him to grant my desperate request…

(Mention your request here…)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Matthew Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus said, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of Heaven.” (Matthew 5:3) Dear Jesus, I have sinned against God and you. I have gone against you and hurt you with each and every sin I have committed. I am not worthy of your love, but you are my only hope. Please save me, and please forgive me, for I am lost without you. Saint Matthew, as you were one of the lucky twelve who walked the Earth with Jesus by your side, you were continually made aware of your own nothingness before his greatness and saw many evidences of God’s immense grace. Help me to be so poor in spirit that I acknowledge my own nothingness before God on a moment-by-moment basis, and please intercede with Jesus in asking him to grant my desperate request…

(Mention your request here…)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Matthew Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus said, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of Heaven.” (Matthew 5:3) Dear Jesus, I have sinned against God and you. I have gone against you and hurt you with each and every sin I have committed. I am not worthy of your love, but you are my only hope. Please save me, and please forgive me, for I am lost without you. Saint Matthew, as you were one of the lucky twelve who walked the Earth with Jesus by your side, you were continually made aware of your own nothingness before his greatness and saw many evidences of God’s immense grace. Help me to be so poor in spirit that I acknowledge my own nothingness before God on a moment-by-moment basis, and please intercede with Jesus in asking him to grant my desperate request…

(Mention your request here…)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Matthew Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus said, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of Heaven.” (Matthew 5:3) Dear Jesus, I have sinned against God and you. I have gone against you and hurt you with each and every sin I have committed. I am not worthy of your love, but you are my only hope. Please save me, and please forgive me, for I am lost without you. Saint Matthew, as you were one of the lucky twelve who walked the Earth with Jesus by your side, you were continually made aware of your own nothingness before his greatness and saw many evidences of God’s immense grace. Help me to be so poor in spirit that I acknowledge my own nothingness before God on a moment-by-moment basis, and please intercede with Jesus in asking him to grant my desperate request…

(Mention your request here…)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Matthew Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus said, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of Heaven.” (Matthew 5:3) Dear Jesus, I have sinned against God and you. I have gone against you and hurt you with each and every sin I have committed. I am not worthy of your love, but you are my only hope. Please save me, and please forgive me, for I am lost without you. Saint Matthew, as you were one of the lucky twelve who walked the Earth with Jesus by your side, you were continually made aware of your own nothingness before his greatness and saw many evidences of God’s immense grace. Help me to be so poor in spirit that I acknowledge my own nothingness before God on a moment-by-moment basis, and please intercede with Jesus in asking him to grant my desperate request…

(Mention your request here…)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Matthew Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus said, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of Heaven.” (Matthew 5:3) Dear Jesus, I have sinned against God and you. I have gone against you and hurt you with each and every sin I have committed. I am not worthy of your love, but you are my only hope. Please save me, and please forgive me, for I am lost without you. Saint Matthew, as you were one of the lucky twelve who walked the Earth with Jesus by your side, you were continually made aware of your own nothingness before his greatness and saw many evidences of God’s immense grace. Help me to be so poor in spirit that I acknowledge my own nothingness before God on a moment-by-moment basis, and please intercede with Jesus in asking him to grant my desperate request…

(Mention your request here…)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Matthew Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus said, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of Heaven.” (Matthew 5:3) Dear Jesus, I have sinned against God and you. I have gone against you and hurt you with each and every sin I have committed. I am not worthy of your love, but you are my only hope. Please save me, and please forgive me, for I am lost without you. Saint Matthew, as you were one of the lucky twelve who walked the Earth with Jesus by your side, you were continually made aware of your own nothingness before his greatness and saw many evidences of God’s immense grace. Help me to be so poor in spirit that I acknowledge my own nothingness before God on a moment-by-moment basis, and please intercede with Jesus in asking him to grant my desperate request…

(Mention your request here…)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home