#1. Who was Jesus’ most famous cousin?

#2. What was the name of Adam’s third son?

#3. Jesus healed the mother-in-law of which apostle?

#4. What did John the Baptist eat in the desert?

#5. What is the name of the tax collector who climbed a tree to see Jesus?

