Bible TriviaWhat was the name of Adam's third son? Spread the Love #1. Who was Jesus' most famous cousin? John the Baptist John the Baptist John the beloved Disciple John the beloved Disciple James James Jude Jude #2. What was the name of Adam's third son? Cain Cain Abel Abel Seth Seth Enoch Enoch #3. Jesus healed the mother-in-law of which apostle? Matthew Matthew John John Peter Peter Philip Philip #4. What did John the Baptist eat in the desert? Bread Bread Locusts & Honey Locusts & Honey Chicken Meat Chicken Meat Lamb Lamb #5. What is the name of the tax collector who climbed a tree to see Jesus? Matthew Matthew Peter Peter Saul Saul Zacchaeus Zacchaeus See Result Results - Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home