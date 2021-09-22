Focus on Christ not the Chaos

Where is Peace? Christ is the Prince of Peace! Do not look anywhere!
Peace is within us. God is in us.
Isaiah 40:31
But they who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.
Mark 10:27
Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man it is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God.’
1 Peter 5:7
Casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.
Author: Caroline Anthony