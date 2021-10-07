Spread the Love

Novena Begins: October 7 Feast Day: October 16

Patron Saint of Orphans

Day 1 – St. Hedwig Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O St Hedwig, in this world you rejected the honors of the Court, its pomp, luxury and pleasures, and went to be with the poor to help them in the destitution and misery of life. There in Heaven, cast a kind look on us poor mortals, and obtain for us the grace…



(Mention your request here…)

and that of living in the peace and friendship of God.

Amen.

V. Pray for us, St Hedwig!

R. So that we may be worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:

O God, You taught Blessed Hedwig to prefer, with all her heart, the humble road of Your Cross to the pomp of the world. Through her merits and example, grant that we may learn to reject the ephemeral delights of the world, and, embracing Your Cross, may we overcome the adversities to come. You who live and reign, One God, forever and ever.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Hedwig Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O St Hedwig, in this world you rejected the honors of the Court, its pomp, luxury and pleasures, and went to be with the poor to help them in the destitution and misery of life. There in Heaven, cast a kind look on us poor mortals, and obtain for us the grace…



(Mention your request here…)

and that of living in the peace and friendship of God.

Amen.

V. Pray for us, St Hedwig!

R. So that we may be worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:

O God, You taught Blessed Hedwig to prefer, with all her heart, the humble road of Your Cross to the pomp of the world. Through her merits and example, grant that we may learn to reject the ephemeral delights of the world, and, embracing Your Cross, may we overcome the adversities to come. You who live and reign, One God, forever and ever.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Hedwig Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O St Hedwig, in this world you rejected the honors of the Court, its pomp, luxury and pleasures, and went to be with the poor to help them in the destitution and misery of life. There in Heaven, cast a kind look on us poor mortals, and obtain for us the grace…



(Mention your request here…)

and that of living in the peace and friendship of God.

Amen.

V. Pray for us, St Hedwig!

R. So that we may be worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:

O God, You taught Blessed Hedwig to prefer, with all her heart, the humble road of Your Cross to the pomp of the world. Through her merits and example, grant that we may learn to reject the ephemeral delights of the world, and, embracing Your Cross, may we overcome the adversities to come. You who live and reign, One God, forever and ever.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Hedwig Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O St Hedwig, in this world you rejected the honors of the Court, its pomp, luxury and pleasures, and went to be with the poor to help them in the destitution and misery of life. There in Heaven, cast a kind look on us poor mortals, and obtain for us the grace…



(Mention your request here…)

and that of living in the peace and friendship of God.

Amen.

V. Pray for us, St Hedwig!

R. So that we may be worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:

O God, You taught Blessed Hedwig to prefer, with all her heart, the humble road of Your Cross to the pomp of the world. Through her merits and example, grant that we may learn to reject the ephemeral delights of the world, and, embracing Your Cross, may we overcome the adversities to come. You who live and reign, One God, forever and ever.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Hedwig Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O St Hedwig, in this world you rejected the honors of the Court, its pomp, luxury and pleasures, and went to be with the poor to help them in the destitution and misery of life. There in Heaven, cast a kind look on us poor mortals, and obtain for us the grace…



(Mention your request here…)

and that of living in the peace and friendship of God.

Amen.

V. Pray for us, St Hedwig!

R. So that we may be worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:

O God, You taught Blessed Hedwig to prefer, with all her heart, the humble road of Your Cross to the pomp of the world. Through her merits and example, grant that we may learn to reject the ephemeral delights of the world, and, embracing Your Cross, may we overcome the adversities to come. You who live and reign, One God, forever and ever.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Hedwig Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O St Hedwig, in this world you rejected the honors of the Court, its pomp, luxury and pleasures, and went to be with the poor to help them in the destitution and misery of life. There in Heaven, cast a kind look on us poor mortals, and obtain for us the grace…



(Mention your request here…)

and that of living in the peace and friendship of God.

Amen.

V. Pray for us, St Hedwig!

R. So that we may be worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:

O God, You taught Blessed Hedwig to prefer, with all her heart, the humble road of Your Cross to the pomp of the world. Through her merits and example, grant that we may learn to reject the ephemeral delights of the world, and, embracing Your Cross, may we overcome the adversities to come. You who live and reign, One God, forever and ever.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Hedwig Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O St Hedwig, in this world you rejected the honors of the Court, its pomp, luxury and pleasures, and went to be with the poor to help them in the destitution and misery of life. There in Heaven, cast a kind look on us poor mortals, and obtain for us the grace…



(Mention your request here…)

and that of living in the peace and friendship of God.

Amen.

V. Pray for us, St Hedwig!

R. So that we may be worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:

O God, You taught Blessed Hedwig to prefer, with all her heart, the humble road of Your Cross to the pomp of the world. Through her merits and example, grant that we may learn to reject the ephemeral delights of the world, and, embracing Your Cross, may we overcome the adversities to come. You who live and reign, One God, forever and ever.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Hedwig Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O St Hedwig, in this world you rejected the honors of the Court, its pomp, luxury and pleasures, and went to be with the poor to help them in the destitution and misery of life. There in Heaven, cast a kind look on us poor mortals, and obtain for us the grace…



(Mention your request here…)

and that of living in the peace and friendship of God.

Amen.

V. Pray for us, St Hedwig!

R. So that we may be worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:

O God, You taught Blessed Hedwig to prefer, with all her heart, the humble road of Your Cross to the pomp of the world. Through her merits and example, grant that we may learn to reject the ephemeral delights of the world, and, embracing Your Cross, may we overcome the adversities to come. You who live and reign, One God, forever and ever.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Hedwig Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O St Hedwig, in this world you rejected the honors of the Court, its pomp, luxury and pleasures, and went to be with the poor to help them in the destitution and misery of life. There in Heaven, cast a kind look on us poor mortals, and obtain for us the grace…



(Mention your request here…)

and that of living in the peace and friendship of God.

Amen.

V. Pray for us, St Hedwig!

R. So that we may be worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:

O God, You taught Blessed Hedwig to prefer, with all her heart, the humble road of Your Cross to the pomp of the world. Through her merits and example, grant that we may learn to reject the ephemeral delights of the world, and, embracing Your Cross, may we overcome the adversities to come. You who live and reign, One God, forever and ever.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

