Spread the Love

May these Holy Bible verses encourage you . Put your Hope in Christ Jesus everyday!

Philippians 4:6–7

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

Psalm 34:4–5, 8

I sought the LORD, and He answered me and delivered me from all my fears. Those who look to Him are radiant, and their faces shall never be ashamed. Oh, taste and see that the LORD is good! Blessed is the man who takes refuge in Him!

Romans 8:28

And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to His purpose.

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home