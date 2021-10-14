Inspirational Bible Verses

Surely God is My Salvation

Isaiah 12:2
Surely God is my salvation; I will trust and not be afraid. The LORD, the LORD himself, is my strength and my defense; he has become my salvation.

Isaiah 49:13
Shout for joy, you heavens; rejoice, you earth; burst into song, you mountains! For the LORD comforts his people and will have compassion on his afflicted ones.

Jeremiah 1:8
“Do not be afraid of them, for I am with you and will rescue you,” declares the LORD.

Lamentations 3:25
The LORD is good to those whose hope is in him, to the one who seeks him;

Micah 7:7
But as for me, I watch in hope for the LORD, I wait for God my Savior; my God will hear me.

Author: Caroline Anthony

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

