Spread the Love

Psalm 27:1

The LORD is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life—of whom shall I be afraid?

Psalm 71:5

For you have been my hope, Sovereign LORD, my confidence since my youth.

Proverbs 3:24

When you lie down, you will not be afraid; when you lie down, your sleep will be sweet.

Psalm 86:17

Give me a sign of your goodness, that my enemies may see it and be put to shame, for you, LORD, have helped me and comforted me.

Psalm 119:76

May your unfailing love be my comfort, according to your promise to your servant.

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home