Psalm 27:1
The LORD is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life—of whom shall I be afraid?
Psalm 71:5
For you have been my hope, Sovereign LORD, my confidence since my youth.
Proverbs 3:24
When you lie down, you will not be afraid; when you lie down, your sleep will be sweet.
Psalm 86:17
Give me a sign of your goodness, that my enemies may see it and be put to shame, for you, LORD, have helped me and comforted me.
Psalm 119:76
May your unfailing love be my comfort, according to your promise to your servant.
Author: Caroline Anthony