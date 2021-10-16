Inspirational Bible Verses

I Can Do All Things Through Him Who Strengthens Me.

1 John 5:4-5
For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world,

1 Corinthians 15:57 – But thanks [be] to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.

Philippians 4:13
I can do all things through him who strengthens me.

1 Corinthians 15:57
But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.

Luke 18:27
But he said, “What is impossible with men is possible with God.”

1 Corinthians 9:25
Every athlete exercises self-control in all things. They do it to receive a perishable wreath, but we an imperishable.

Matthew 20:16
“So the last will be first, and the first last.”

1 Corinthians 9:24
Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one receives the prize? So run that you may obtain it.

Author: Caroline Anthony

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

