1 John 5:4-5

For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world,

1 Corinthians 15:57 – But thanks [be] to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.

Philippians 4:13

I can do all things through him who strengthens me.

Luke 18:27

But he said, “What is impossible with men is possible with God.”

1 Corinthians 9:25

Every athlete exercises self-control in all things. They do it to receive a perishable wreath, but we an imperishable.

Matthew 20:16

“So the last will be first, and the first last.”

1 Corinthians 9:24

Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one receives the prize? So run that you may obtain it.

