1 John 5:4-5
For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world,
1 Corinthians 15:57 – But thanks [be] to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.
Philippians 4:13
I can do all things through him who strengthens me.
Luke 18:27
But he said, “What is impossible with men is possible with God.”
1 Corinthians 9:25
Every athlete exercises self-control in all things. They do it to receive a perishable wreath, but we an imperishable.
Matthew 20:16
“So the last will be first, and the first last.”
1 Corinthians 9:24
Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one receives the prize? So run that you may obtain it.
