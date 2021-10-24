Watch Where You are Going

Spread the Love

Proverbs 4 ( verses from the Holy Bible)

Healing Words

20 Listen carefully, my dear child, to everything that I teach you,

and pay attention to all that I have to say.

21 Fill your thoughts with my words

until they penetrate deep into your spirit.

22 Then, as you unwrap my words,

they will impart true life and radiant health

into the very core of your being.

23 So above all, guard the affections of your heart,

for they affect all that you are.

Pay attention to the welfare of your innermost being,

for from there flows the wellspring[p] of life.

24 Avoid dishonest speech and pretentious words.

Be free from using perverse words no matter what!

Watch Where You’re Going

25 Set your gaze on the path before you.

With fixed purpose, looking straight ahead,

ignore life’s distractions.

26 Watch where you’re going!

Stick to the path of truth,

and the road will be safe and smooth before you.

27 Don’t allow yourself to be sidetracked for even a moment

or take the detour that leads to darkness.

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home