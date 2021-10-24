Spread the Love

“The LORD has established His throne in heaven, and His kingdom rules over all. Praise the LORD, you His angels, you mighty ones who do His bidding, who obey His word. Praise the LORD, all His heavenly hosts, you His servants who do His will. Praise the LORD, all His works. Everywhere in His dominion. Praise the LORD, my soul.” -Psalm 103:19-22

God offers His pure and selfless love through the use of His angels. According to the psalmist, God commands many angels to guard us. God commands those faithful spirits who are nearest to Him, who come from Him and are marked by Him to guard us in all our ways. God’s promise through the psalmist to Jesus applies to us as well.

There is no doubt that good angels help protect us. They also reveal information and minister to believers in general. The big question for many people is whether each person is assigned a guardian angel. While Scripture nowhere states that an angel is assigned to every individual, we know that we are in the presence of angels, and they are here for good.

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home