Spread the Love

1 peter 1:6

6 May the thought of this cause you to jump for joy, even though lately you’ve had to put up with the grief of many trials.

7 But these only reveal the sterling core of your faith, which is far more valuable than gold that perishes, for even gold is refined by fire. Your authentic faith will result in even more praise, glory, and honor when Jesus the Anointed One is revealed.

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home