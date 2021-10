Spread the Love

1 Peter 1:2

2 You are not forgotten, for you have been chosen and destined by Father God. The Holy Spirit has set you apart to be God’s holy ones, obedient followers of Jesus Christ who have been gloriously sprinkled with his blood. May God’s delightful grace and peace cascade over you many times over!

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home