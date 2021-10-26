Spread the Love

Novena Begins: October 26 Feast Day: November 4

Patron Saint of Against Ulcers Apple Orchards; Bishops, Catechists

Day 1 – St. Charles Borromeo Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Almighty God, you have generously made known to human beings the mysteries of your life through Jesus Christ your Son in the Holy Spirit. Enlighten my mind to know these mysteries which your Church treasures and teaches.

Move my heart to love them and my will to live in accord with them. Give me the ability to teach this Faith to others without pride, without ostentation, and without personal gain.

Let me realize that I am simply your instrument for bringing others to the knowledge of the wonderful things you have done for all your creatures. Help me to be faithful to this task that you have entrusted to me.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Charles Borromeo, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Charles Borromeo Novena

Day 3 – St. Charles Borromeo Novena

Day 4 – St. Charles Borromeo Novena

Day 5 – St. Charles Borromeo Novena

Day 6 – St. Charles Borromeo Novena

Day 7 – St. Charles Borromeo Novena

Day 8 – St. Charles Borromeo Novena

Day 9 – St. Charles Borromeo Novena

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home