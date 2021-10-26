Do Not Be Afraid Just Believe

Spread the Love

Raphael is the angel associated with healing. In Hebrew, his name translates to “the medicine of God.” Catholics refer to Raphael as the patron saint of doctors, nurses and medical workers. Throughout Italy, health facilities are called Raphael Centers.

Raphael is one of four archangels. The others are Michael, Gabriel and Uriel. In the New Testament, Raphael is thought to be the unnamed angel who stirs the healing pool at Bethesda.

In the Babylonian Talmud, three angels appear to Abraham. God assigns each angel a specific mission by God. Michael’s told to inform Sarah she’ll give birth to Isaac. Gabriel is told to destroy Sodom. Raphael’s charge is to heal and save human beings.

