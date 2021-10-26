Believe In God Promises

Spread the Love

“The Lord God of Israel who rules over all says, ‘I will restore the people of Judah to their land and to their towns’” (Jeremiah 31:23).

“I will restore the fortunes of Judah and the fortunes of Israel and will rebuild them as they were at first… all the nations of the earth which will hear of all the good that I do for them, and they will fear and tremble because of all the good and all the peace that I make for it” (Jeremiah 33:7,9).

Zechariah also speaks “Thus says the LORD of hosts, ‘My cities will again overflow with prosperity, and the LORD will again comfort Zion and again choose Jerusalem’” (Zechariah 1:17).

